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The first half of Real Madrid's clash with PSV at the Santiago Bernabéu on Tuesday evening, in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase, sparked a refereeing controversy after a penalty was awarded to the Dutch side.

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VAR stepped in after Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni trod on the foot of PSV's Sven Mijnans inside the box as he went for the ball. Norwegian referee Espen Eskås headed to the pitchside monitor and pointed to the spot.

Archivo VAR, the X account that specialises in refereeing decisions, has backed the call. It confirmed Eskås was right to give PSV the penalty.

Ivan Perišić made no mistake. The Croatian converted from the spot in the 32nd minute to put the Dutch side ahead.

PSV went in at the break 1-0 up at the Bernabéu.

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Real Madrid came into the match with a perfect 12 points, sitting second in the table behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain on goal difference alone. PSV were 25th with four points.