Fulham are pressing on with their strategy of raiding Real Madrid's academy for talent. In the final hours of the transfer window, the London club have made Manuel Ángel Morán, captain of Castilla, their latest target, banking on his existing relationship with coach Álvaro Arbeloa.

According to Spanish newspaper "AS", Manuel Ángel is closing in on a Premier League move. Fulham emerged as his preferred destination once his switch to Almería collapsed amid the Spanish club's financial troubles, shifting the midfielder's path in recent days.

Arbeloa knows exactly what Manuel Ángel can do. The player was one of the coach's key men during his time with Real Madrid's youth teams, and Arbeloa was the man who handed him his first-team debut.

That bond hands Fulham a further edge in negotiations. The Castilla captain could once again find himself working under a coach who understands his game, only this time in the Premier League at Craven Cottage.

Manuel Ángel is no one-off in Fulham's current thinking. The English club have already landed Gonzalo García and César Palacios this summer, deals that tightened the links between the two sides and earned Real Madrid close to 50 million euros.

Pitarch closed the door on Fulham

Fulham had earmarked Tiago Pitarch as one of their main targets to bolster the midfield. His move stalled, though, after José Mourinho refused to let him leave.

Mourinho sees Pitarch as part of his project at Real Madrid and reckons the midfielder can play a significant role this season, especially now he has already tasted first-team action. His departure, then, is off the table for this window.