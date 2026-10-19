Araujo: it is too early to announce my definitive departure from Barcelona

Ronald Araujo has confirmed his happiness at playing for Liverpool, but he stressed that it is still too early to settle his position on converting his loan from Barcelona into a permanent transfer.

The defender's switch to Liverpool on a one-season loan ranked among the biggest surprises of the summer window, arriving on the back of a difficult campaign with the Spanish champions.

He has repaid the gamble, though, impressing under Andoni Iraola at both right-back and centre-half. Liverpool hold the option to sign him permanently for 47.2 million pounds sterling at the end of the season.

Araujo spoke during a press conference on the eve of Liverpool's clash with Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League: "It's far too early to talk about these matters. I'm just trying to enjoy every day, and to keep developing and improving daily to gain confidence. I'm extremely happy to be here, and my family is happy too."

He added: "But it's still a little too early to talk about these matters."

Reflecting on his start with the English side, the Uruguay international said: "Honestly, I'm amazed, because you know how huge Liverpool is, but when you arrive here and see the size of this club, the infrastructure and the fans, you realise you're at a giant club."

"I'm extremely happy, because since I arrived I've been given a great welcome, and I've been treated like any other player in the team, not only by the club's staff but by the fans too," he continued. "I'm very grateful to them, and I want to repay them by giving everything I have in training and in every match."



