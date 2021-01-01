Arab Cup: UAE drawn in Group B along with Tunisia and Syria

The draw for the Arab Cup was held in Doha on Tuesday...

UAE have been clubbed in Group B in the Arab Cup along with Tunisia, Syria. The play-off winner between Mauritania and Yemen will also join the group.

The draw for the tournament took place at the Katara Opera House in Doha on Tuesday.

The 16-nation tournament will feature four groups followed by a knockout stage. 23 nations will feature overall, with preliminary matches involving the 14 lowest-ranked teams.

The nine-highest ranked teams, including host country Qatar, will join the seven winners from the qualifying stage in the final tournament.

The 16 teams have been drawn into four groups of four, as follows:

Group A: Qatar, Iraq, Winners of Oman v Somalia and Winners of Bahrain v Kuwait

Group B: Tunisia, UAE, Syria and Winners of Mauritania v Yemen

Group C: Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Winners of Jordan v South Sudan and Winners of Palestine v Comoros

Group D: Algeria, Egypt, Winners of Lebanon v Djibouti and Winners of Libya v Sudan

The group winners and runners-up will progress to the knockouts. The matches will be played across six stadiums in Qatar, and the venues will be announced shortly.

The final tournament will be held exactly one year before the 2022 World Cup final on 18 December, Qatar’s National Day. It will be an important window to test operations and facilities of the world cup stadiums before Qatar 2022.