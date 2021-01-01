Which apps do Manchester City legends Shaun Goater and Richard Dunne spend the most time on?

While Richard Dunne stated that he hardly spends time on his phone, Shaun Goater is Dunne's direct opposite...

As part of an exclusive series, Goal in collaboration with Manchester City and TECNO are in conversation with Man City legends Shaun Goater and Richard Dunne.

In the third episode of this series, the duo sat down with Chukwu Bethel Harmless, Goal Africa’s Trainee Manchester City correspondent.

Some quick-fire questions on their relationship with their phones saw some interesting answers from Dunne and Goater. Dunne noted that he hardly spent time on the phone while Goater is the direct opposite.

According to Goater, "My house and my phone, I'm like transfer deadline, I'm always beside this [his phone], trying to read things that happened!"

When asked about the App they use the most, they both voted a tie between WhatsApp and Facetime. The appeal of the two apps was clear - staying in touch with family and friends. Neither legend was particularly conversant in emoji-speak but Goater admitted using the laughing emoji the most, while Dunne is more circumspect and uses the Thumbs Up emoji to cover a range of responses from "Okay, Thanks, See you later and everything."

And for their most listened to songs, Dunne surprised us with his softer side with The Johnson Family song ‘Forever’ but Goater was right up with contemporary trends with ‘What you know about love’ by Pop Smoke!

Both guys struggled to find the most famous footballer in their contact list, and eventually had to settle on each other!

We wrapped up the interview by asking them to pick the one person in the world they would love to take a selfie with which didn’t appeal to Dunne, but Goater didn’t hesitate - City Manager Pep Guardiola with the Premier League trophy was his choice.

Once we’d got Goater onto the idea of a selfie, he insisted on taking one with everyone on the call.