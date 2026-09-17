Apology from the trio or Pérez's resignation: fresh blistering attack on Mbappé, Vinícius and Konaté

The fallout from the actions of Real Madrid trio Kylian Mbappé, Ibrahima Konaté and Vinícius Júnior against Elche shows no sign of ending soon.

Controversy has raged since the three players partially covered their shirts during Tuesday evening's match between Elche and Real Madrid, which the visitors won 2-3.

All three chose to conceal part of the slogan "We are all from Ceuta", printed in support of the city's residents.

Spain's far right seized on the row and quickly condemned the players.

Mbappé addressed the issue yesterday, insisting he is well aware of the suffering of migrants.

The "Ultras Sur" group, a set of Real Madrid fans classified as far right and banned from the Santiago Bernabéu since 2013 after several acts of violence, including a Nazi salute, has now demanded an apology from the trio.

In a statement published by "Foot Mercato", the group said: "Although the group always distances itself from the ongoing controversy surrounding players who show disrespect or disregard for our badge and our values, we feel obliged to speak out publicly about what happened on Tuesday. It is completely unacceptable for players who wear our shirt and are paid from members' money to disrespect the Spanish citizens who are suffering the consequences of the invasion".

They went on: "We are certain that every Real Madrid fan and every Spaniard feels shame at the image painted by these three individuals".

The statement added: "Unfortunately, it does not surprise us that the president of our club has chosen to turn a blind eye. We therefore demand a public apology from these players. Otherwise, we demand the resignation of Florentino Pérez, whom we hold responsible for the loss of our club's values and dignity".

Signing off, the group concluded: "You may lose matches, titles and money, but when you lose your values and allow this to happen, you lose the generation that was supposed to continue your legacy".

Real Madrid's fans' association in Ceuta launched its own fierce attack on the three players yesterday, branding them hypocrites.