Former Algeria international Aïssa Mandi has lifted the lid on his exchange with Lionel Messi after the controversial tackle during Algeria's group-stage clash with Argentina at the 2026 World Cup. The Argentina captain, he confirmed, apologised straight away.

Argentina ran out 3-0 winners, but the game was overshadowed by a flashpoint in the 31st minute. Minutes after opening the scoring, Messi came flying in on Mandi's leg, a challenge refereeing experts reckoned deserved a red card.

Polish referee Szymon Marciniak settled for a foul, with no intervention from the video technology. The Algerian Football Federation later lodged an official complaint to FIFA.

Mandi told the Kampo podcast that Messi knew instantly he had gone too far. "Messi knew he was wrong, which is why he came quickly to apologise to me and check on my condition. In return, I told the referee that the tackle was strong, and when I got up I gestured that the incident needed to be reviewed via the video technology."

The Levante defender admitted he had no idea how bad the tackle was in the moment, because players on the pitch see nothing of the television replays.

"The big difference between the fans who follow the match on the screen and us on the pitch is that they watch the replay within seconds and know the force of the tackle, whereas we don't have that advantage," he added. "I felt the pain at the time, but I didn't realise how serious the tackle was until I returned to the dressing room, where the pain intensified, and those around me told me that the incident was worthy of a red card, then I watched the replay."

Messi shook off the controversy and stayed on the pitch. He scored three goals to fire Argentina to a 3-0 win.

Argentina's tournament ended in heartbreak as runners-up. They lost the final 1-0 to Spain after extra time, finishing with 10 men following the dismissal of midfielder Enzo Fernández.

Mandi, for his part, called time on his international career a few days ago, bowing out as the most-capped player in Algeria's history.