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Enzo Maresca, the Manchester City coach, has admitted that his side are going through a difficult period after their draw with Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday, a fresh result that extended their poor run and left question marks over their ability to regain their balance in the coming phase.

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City have dropped points for the fourth match in a row. This time they at least took a point, after failing to win any of the previous three.

That leaves them on 22 points from 11 matches, third on goal difference behind Brighton and Hove Albion, who travel to Hull City on Sunday.

League leaders Arsenal are 5 points clear. With the gap at that size, every upcoming match matters more, and City can't afford to drop any more points if they want to keep challenging for top spot.

The Fulham draw opens a week packed with tough fixtures, so the players need to regain their focus quickly.

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Speaking to TNT Sports, Maresca admitted the team are in a difficult spot. Conceding early, he said, affected the players' mental state and made them anxious, and it showed in their performance.

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The Italian said: "We are going through a difficult period because of the results. We conceded early and anxiety took hold of the players, but what we can do is try to recover and play an important match on Tuesday."

City improved in the second half once Maresca changed the way they played. His side applied more pressure and got at the opponents' goal more effectively, but they couldn't turn the chances they created into enough goals to settle the contest.

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He added: "We were better in the second half after changing a few things, and we pressed hard, but what happens in the end is part of the building process."

Maresca wants better decisions on the pitch and sharper use of the chances on offer. His team can create openings, he argued, but they need to translate that superiority into goals.

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He said: "We need to make better decisions, but we are creating chances, and I hope we can take them and score more goals."

At the back, though, the problems run deeper. Conceding goals is one of the biggest challenges facing the coaching staff.

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The numbers are stark. City have now gone nine consecutive matches in all competitions without a clean sheet, and Maresca stressed the need to find solutions, especially in the opening minutes of matches.

City host Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday, then travel to Arsenal on Sunday 29 November. That eagerly awaited clash could prove a major test of whether they can overcome their crisis and get back to winning ways.