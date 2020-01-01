Antwi-Adjei’s Paderborn's relegation woes worsen after obliteration against Hakimi’s Borussia Dortmund

It was a tale of different fortunes for the African trio who featured in Sunday’s seven-goal thriller at the Benteler-Arena

Jamilu Collins and Christopher Antwi-Adjei’s Paderborn are sinking further in relegation waters following Sunday’s 6-1 home destruction against Achraf Hakimi’s .

Steffen Baumgart’s men came into the encounter with the ambition of ending their nine-game spell without a win, but Die Schwarzgelben – who are in contention for the German top-flight diadem - had other ideas despite a goalless first-half.

Thorgan Hazard opened the floodgate of goals in the 54th minute at the Benteler-Arena before Jadon Sancho doubled the lead three minutes later.

More teams

Uwe Hunemeier’s 72nd-minute penalty brought Paderborn into the game but Sancho restored the visitors’ two-goal lead two minutes later. Hakimi and Marcel Schmelzer also found the net before the Englishman completed his treble in the 92nd minute by finishing a swift Dortmund counter-attack.

Sancho celebrated his first by revealing a T-shirt bearing the message "Justice for George Floyd" in reference to the black American who died in an incident involving a police officer in Minnesota this week.

The defeat is Paderborn’s worst ever in the history of the German top-flight and they now stay rooted at the base of the log having garnered 19 points from 29 appearances so far this term.

international Collins was on parade for his 25th appearance in the league this season, although he was cautioned in the 60th minute by referee Daniel Siebert.

For 26-year-old Ghanaian Antwi-Adjei, this encounter was his 29th of this term’s Bundesliga, and he was replaced with seven minutes left to play by Dennis Jastrzembski.

loanee and international Hakimi was the biggest winner of the evening having netted his fifth league goal of the season in his 29th appearance as his side maintained their second spot with 60 points – seven fewer than leaders .

Article continues below

He would be hoping to score his sixth goal when Borussia Dortmund welcome a resurgent visit on Saturday at Westfalenstadion.

Collins and Antwi-Adjei are expected to feature for Paderborn as their improbable survival bid continues with a trip to quarter-finalists , who has Mali international Amadou Haidara and Ademola Lookman on their books.