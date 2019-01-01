Antonio Iriondo confirms injury to Piti: We are losing good players

Jamshedpur FC head coach Antonio Iriondo accepts that his side needs to improve...

Jamshedpur's winless run was extended to four matches following a 2-1 home defeat to on Thursday.

The Men of Steel boss Antonio Iriiondo applauded the opponent for their win but rued his team's profligacy in front of the goal.

"We had many chances and had a great match. We had more ball possession. We created opportunities but lacked the ability to score goals. They got the victory without playing too much. They had a good game."

The Spanish gaffer had a few complaints about the referee and lamented the absence of star striker Sergio Castel without whom the team has been struggling to score goals.

"The next step is to keep working the same way. We gave everything to win. We missed Sergio Castel once again. You can take a look at the statistics, and it is difficult to accept why the opponent has 25 fouls and three yellow cards and we have 13-14 fouls and we have four yellow cards.

"Piti is injured now, he is in the hospital. It was a foul, but the referee did not say anything. So they can keep doing that. We are losing good players. In the match that Castel got injured, they were kicking him. I do not understand why we allow this. I would never advise my players to injure players because I love football."

With Piti set to once again join Sergio Castel and Noe Acosta on the treatment table, Iriondo said, "As for the injured players, we will do our best to recover them as soon as possible. We are struggling without them. We are really happy with the team. This is the way we want to keep playing. We are one of the teams with (a lot of) Indian players in the field. We are happy with our progression and how they are doing."