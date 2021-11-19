ATK Mohun Bagan romped to a 4-2 win against Kerala Blasters in the inaugural Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 fixture at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda on Friday.

The Mariners' new recruit Hugo Boumous (3', 39') made an instant impact in the game with prolific striker Roy Krishna (27') converting one from the spot and Liston Colaco (50') adding a fourth to their tally. Ivan Vukomanovic's men, meanwhile, netted one goal each through Sahal Abdul Samad (24') and Jorge Pereyra Diaz (69') in each half.

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Habas, however, was not happy with his team's display in the second half as they failed to contain the ball more often in the high-intensity affair. The Spaniard, thus, called for improvement ahead of their next fixture.

What did Antonio Habas say?

"We have good players but we have to improve a lot. Not happy with the second half because the team (was) relaxing. We have to improve a lot of things," Habas said after the match.

"He (Hugo Boumous) is a good player and we had another player. We have to build a team and not determine one star or another star. It's a collective squad and after that, the players have to be on the top (of their games).

"We have many opportunities to score more. But in this format, we need more precision. Happy with the three points but we have to improve in the second half," he added.

Habas, 64, also mentioned that the new set of guidelines to include only four foreign players in the line-up in accordance with the Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) club competition regulations will improve the quality of the league. He is also not taking any undue pressure of facing the city rivals East Bengal in the next fixture on Saturday.

"It's good for ISL (to have an extra Indian player). But more important is foreign players coming in have good quality," Habas said.

"We don't have many old players because Subhasish is 26, Pritam 26-27, Tangri less. I'm happy with the performance. Maybe this season, they can be good players for the national team.



"East Bengal, for me, is just one more match because (the win) won't give us 5 or 6 points, only three points a game, you know. I don't want to play the match before. I want to play the match at that moment," he added.