Antonio Habas: ATK Mohun Bagan need to improve after two consecutive losses

ATK Mohun Bagan registered their second consecutive loss in ISL 2021-22 after going down 1-2 to Jamshedpur FC at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

Seiminlen Doungel (37') and Alex Lima (84') scored for the Men of Steel on either side of the half while Pritam Kotal (89') found the consolation goal for the Mariners.

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Habas insisted that his team cannot change their past displays but can learn from it and improve.

What was said?

"We are not fantastic. I think we have to improve in the next matches," Habas said after the game.

"I'm not thinking about it now much. For now it's impossible to solve the past two matches. We have to think about the next and improve more evidently," he added.

Habas, 64, was also unhappy with the behaviour of the referees and he called for a more professional attitude and mutual respect among each other.

"I don't think that because in the first-two matches the team had good performances, not after that. Because a lot of things had influenced the final score," the Spaniard said.

"We have to respect the technical staff on the bench (as referees). I'm very very angry about that because we are professionals and also working for getting a good threshold for the club but sometimes it's very difficult," he further explained.

'It's about getting the balance right'

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle, meanwhile, was mighty pleased with the improvement shown by young Komal Thatal and Boris Singh while insisting on getting the balance right between his Indian and foreign stars.

"I'm prepared to give the Indian players their chances. We have brought the young Komal Thatal and Boris Singh. They had opportunities to play. The youngsters are getting better. I think it's about getting the balance right. We have wonderful foreign players," Coyle said.

"It's nice when you bring on a substitute player. Alex (Lima) is a wonderful player. Always difficult not to start him today with the four foreigner rule. We know his quality, played a lot last season. Jordan Murray is not 100 per cent fit but when you have players like that they are going to make a difference," he added.

Coyle, however, wants his team to maintain their unbeaten streak in the upcoming matches after the Jamshedpur outfit find themselves on the second spot following two wins and as many draws from their four outings so far.