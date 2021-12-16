Antonio Habas after Bengaluru draw: ATK Mohun Bagan lost their identity

Two-time champions ATK Mohun Bagan have a stiff road to reach the playoffs after their 3-3 draw against Bengaluru FC in the ISL 2021-22 contest at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Thursday.

The Kolkata football giants are in sixth spot in the table with eight points after the outing. It means that it will be important for the Antonio Habas-managed side to regroup and win most of their matches in the run-up to the playoffs.

Habas, one of the most successful coaches in the ISL, believes that his team has lost their identity with the draw against the Blues.

What was said?

"I think that the draw is fair (result). The match was horrible. Now the draw is a fair score," Habas said.

"We lost our identity. We had to recover immediately. We had the possibility or chance to the playoffs and the players had to know that. If we don't recover our identity the proposal of the play is impossible.

"It's never the same. Last season is the last season and this season we changed players, changed options and it's absolutely different. We had to improve this season and forget the last," he added.

'We didn't deserve to lose'

Bengaluru FC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli, on the contrary, thought that his team deserved all three points for their brilliant display in the game.

The Blues enjoyed 51 per cent of the possession in the neck-and-neck affair with at least six shots on target.

"We didn't deserve to lose. It was a great game in the sense of some mistakes. Too many set-pieces against us," the German said.

"We created a lot of chances and scored three goals. Two goals in set-pieces and that's again a new improvement. But we put a lot of young players in and changed a lot," he added.





