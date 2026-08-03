Anton Gaaei’s transfer from Ajax to Eintracht Frankfurt is definitively off: this is the reason

Anton Gaaei will definitely not be joining Eintracht Frankfurt after all, as Adi Hütter confirmed on EintrachtTV. The coach of the German subtop side has announced that top talent Elias Baum will stay, so Gaaei's arrival is no longer needed.

Frankfurt had initially wanted to sign a new player for the right flank, with Gaaei emerging as an important candidate. The 23-year-old Dane had even already reached a personal agreement some time ago, while negotiations between the two clubs proved difficult.

Those talks have now ended for good, with Baum set to stay at Frankfurt. The 20-year-old top talent had attracted interest from Borussia Dortmund and Hamburger SV, among others. Hamburger SV offered €3 million, but Frankfurt rejected that immediately.

"Elias Baum is staying at Eintracht Frankfurt. We are keeping him here," Hütter said. "I said from the start that I wanted to form my own judgement of him."

Hütter has now done that. "I see him as a dynamic full-back. You have to give a young player from your own academy a chance if he has the quality. And he does. I hope this gives him confidence."

Whether Gaaei leaves Ajax during this transfer window remains to be seen. Right now, he is the only real alternative to Lucas Rosa at right-back.

On Sunday, Gaaei scored the opener in the 3-1 pre-season win over FC Volendam. At Ajax, he is still under contract until mid-2028.