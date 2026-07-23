Barcelona confirmed on Thursday the final diagnosis of the injury Frenkie de Jong picked up on international duty at the World Cup.

The Dutch midfielder left the Netherlands' training camp injured and will miss the start of the new season with the Catalan side.

In an official statement on their "X" account, Barcelona explained that medical tests confirmed the player had suffered a tear of the lateral ligament of the right knee.

The club added: "It has been agreed that the player will continue to undergo treatment and close medical monitoring, based on the progress of his condition over the coming weeks."

No official timeframe for de Jong's absence appeared in the statement. Spanish newspaper "Sport", however, reported that the Dutch international will be out for more than four months.