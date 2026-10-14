Anti-violence committee raises the red flag at the Camp Nou: Clasico classed as "high risk"

Ten days out, the Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid is no longer merely a footballing battle for top spot in La Liga. It has turned into a ticking time bomb that has forced the Spanish authorities to raise the alert to its highest level.

The standing committee of the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport announced on Wednesday that the meeting at the Spotify Camp Nou on 25 October now carries official "high risk" status.

Why has the Clasico ignited so early?

That classification is reserved for the most combustible fixtures on the calendar. It follows an unprecedentedly charged build-up, fuelled by Real Madrid's repeated complaints about refereeing decisions in the last two rounds of the Spanish league.

Madrid feel referees have clearly targeted them, according to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo. It began with the derby against Atletico, where they believe Ortiz Arias made a glaring error by not sending off former Paris Saint-Germain player Kang-in Lee for his violent challenge on Fede Valverde.

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Los Blancos reckon that single call could have changed the entire course of the match, especially after defender Huijsen was sent off and conceded a penalty for Giuliano Simeone at the start of the second half.

Vinicius sending-off sparks fury

Then came last Saturday at Villarreal. Vinicius Junior clashed with defender Nathan Salipa and walked, a dismissal that could rule the Brazilian out of the Clasico on 25 October. Real Madrid's board were furious.

Nor did the complaints end there. Madrid also questioned the validity of the yellow card shown to Frenchman Ibrahima Konate, arguing there was no contact with the opponent.

A special security plan at the Camp Nou

Sources say the authorities have drawn up a tightened security plan for the explosive occasion. Additional specialist police units will be deployed before, during and after the match, inside and outside the walls of the Spotify Camp Nou, guarding against rioting or flashpoints among the fans and making sure the season's first Clasico passes off safely.



