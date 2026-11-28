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Bayern Munich's injury concerns are mounting. Konrad Laimer went off hurt in the 0-0 draw with Hamburg SV, although there was better news on Lennart Karl.

Early in the second half, Karl signalled a problem with his hip after a very poor performance up to that point . Laimer replaced him in the 52nd minute on the right wing, but had to come off in pain himself in the 87th minute after taking a knock. Nathaniel Brown came on in his place.

After the final whistle, coach Vincent Kompany eased concerns over Karl, saying the substitution had been planned to manage his workload. Laimer's situation is more worrying. "It doesn't look good," Kompany said. There has been no official diagnosis yet. If Laimer is ruled out, he would join an injury list already containing several key players.

Captain and first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will return from his foot injury no earlier than the start of the second half of the season. Ismael Saibari (syndesmosis tear) is likely to be out until February, while Harry Kane (syndesmosis tear) is expected to be out until March. Jamal Musiala made his comeback from a torn muscle fibre only last Friday against 1. FC Cologne (1-1), but the injury flared up again against OSC Lille (1-2) on Wednesday. He is likely to be out for four to six weeks.

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Michael Olise could return from his bruised foot as soon as Tuesday's DFB Cup last-16 tie against Hertha BSC. Serge Gnabry (muscle injury) and Alphonso Davies (torn muscle fibre) returned to team training on Friday, at least. Both could be back before Christmas.

Joshua Kimmich will miss Bundesliga action for the time being through suspension after his unnecessary red card against HSV .