Another attempt in the summer? Premier League club apparently refuse to give up on Said El Mala

According to Sky, Brighton & Hove Albion have not given up on signing the 20-year-old and remain interested in a transfer.

The Seagulls wanted to sign El Mala before the current season. They reportedly planned a double deal that would also have brought in El Mala's older brother Malek, but it never materialised.

Now the Premier League club could try again. According to Sky, a winter move is not on the agenda, but that could change next summer.

Brighton continue to monitor both brothers' development closely and regularly send scouts to Cologne.

Last summer, El Mala was on numerous clubs' wish lists. Alongside the Seagulls, Brentford FC, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund were particularly interested in a transfer. 1. FC Köln, however, drove a hard bargain and demanded at least €50 million.

A transfer ultimately fell through for several reasons, and El Mala extended his contract in the cathedral city. His new deal with Effzeh runs until 30 June 2031 and reportedly has no release clause. Köln can therefore negotiate a fee for the 20-year-old without that constraint.

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How many goals has Said El Mala scored this season?

Unlike last year, El Mala is an undisputed regular for Köln this season. The attacker has four goals and one assist in nine appearances across all competitions.

He also made his debut for the German national team in October. National coach Jürgen Klopp gave El Mala his first minutes in a Germany shirt in the Nations League match against Serbia.