Preparations are intensifying within the French Football Federation for the official announcement of Zinedine Zidane's appointment as head coach of the national team. Yet the federation's moves have sparked the first objection from within its own ranks, with vice-president Jean-Michel Aulas criticising the way the matter has been handled.

French newspaper L'Équipe reported that members of the federation's executive committee received an invitation on Thursday to attend an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday morning, preceding the anticipated announcement of France's new coach. Every indication points to Zinedine Zidane, succeeding Didier Deschamps.

Aulas made no secret of his displeasure, arguing that members of the executive committee learned the details of the meeting through the media before being officially informed.

In an email to committee members, Aulas said: "An invitation on Thursday for a meeting to be held next Tuesday, and during the holiday period? For me attendance will be impossible, and I will only be able to take part via video."

He added: "It is not appropriate for the newspapers to know everything before we do. I am troubled by this method. And if there is an intention to hold a press conference on Tuesday, it would have been better to hold a meeting before the end of the week, out of respect for the democratic process and the spirit of joint work."

According to the newspaper, the process of selecting the France national team coach starts with federation president Philippe Diallo choosing the final candidate. The executive committee then ratifies that decision officially.

The French Football Federation had confirmed in an official statement that Diallo will hold a press conference on the morning of Tuesday 28 July, following an extraordinary meeting of the executive committee, to present France's new head coach to the media. That is expected to be the moment Zidane's appointment as boss of "Les Bleus" is made official.