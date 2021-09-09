Anguissa completes first training session with Napoli ahead of Juventus clash

Andre-Frank Anguissa has hit the ground running at Napoli with his first training session with the Italian top-flight outfit as they prepare for Juventus.

The Cameroon international played a key role in Fulham’s squad during the 2020-21 season – featuring in 36 Premier League games – although Scott Parker’s men got demoted to the English second-tier.

Before heading for the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona side, the midfielder had extended his contract with the Cottagers until 2024.

And after representing Cameroon in Africa’s World Cup qualifiers against Malawi and Cote d’Ivoire, he worked out with his new teammates as Luciano Spalletti’s men continued their preparation for Saturday’s Serie A cracker against the Old Lady.

In the closed-door session at the Konami Training Centre, Anguissa trained alongside Dries Mertens, Faouzi Ghoulam, Stanislav Lobotka as well as Senegal international Kalidou Koulibaly.

The 25-year-old is expected to make his bow when the Parthenopeans take on Massimiliano Allegri’s men on Saturday.

Anguissa will be aiming to become a regular in Spalletti’s first team that boasts Diego Demme, Fabian Ruiz and Piotr Zielinski in midfield.

Following his move, he becomes the sixth African player in the Blues squad. Others include Victor Osimhen (Nigeria), Karim Zedadka (Algeria), Koulibaly (Senegal), Ghoulam (Algeria) and Adam Ounas (Algeria).

Anguissa was part of the Olympique Marseille squad that finished as runners-up in the Europa League for the 2017–18 season. And as such, his experience would prove pivotal in the Blues’ quest to win the same competition this term.

On the international scene, he boasts 29 appearances for the Indomitable Lions and four goals to his credit since making his bow in a 1-0 friendly win over Tunisia on March 24, 2017.

He is expected to play a big role in Toni Conceicao’s squad when they participate in next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Unbeaten in their last 16 matches in all competitions, Napoli would be hoping to extend their impressive form against the Old Lady.

Despite winning all the two games played so far, Spalletti’s men occupy fifth position in the Italian top-flight log judging by goals difference.

After their fixture against Juventus, they travel to the King Power Stadium where they square up against Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City in a Uefa Europa League match.