A friendly between Ajax and Bayern Munich to open a new stadium in Kenya has sparked outrage. Former vice-president Rigathi Gachagua is furious that Kenyan taxpayers funded the stadium but Kenyan clubs will not play the opening match. He believes Kenyan football should have taken centre stage.

On 5 January 2027, Ajax and Bayern Munich will meet at the new Raila Odinga International Stadium, also known as Talanta Stadium. The stadium in Nairobi holds 60,000 spectators and will be used during the Africa Cup of Nations next year. President William Ruto announced the friendly on Wednesday.

Both European clubs stand to earn a considerable sum from the friendly. According to Absolut Bayern, Bayern Munich will receive €5 million for playing in the opening match. Kenyan media report that Ajax will receive about half that amount, around €2.5 million.

After the announcement of the special opening match, Gachagua voiced his anger. In an interview with local media, the former vice-president pointed to the stadium's cost of 145 billion Kenyan shillings, equivalent to approximately €1 billion. "How can a stadium be paid for by Kenyan taxpayers while the first match is played by foreigners?" he asked.

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Gachagua cannot understand why Kenyan clubs have been passed over. "Don't we have clubs in Kenya?" said the former vice-president, naming Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards as options. He believes those clubs should have had the chance to make history.

Alternatively, Gachagua said a top European club could have played the Kenyan national team. "Why couldn't you bring in one team to play against Harambee Stars? Then at least we would have had a Kenyan element. What has happened to our patriotism and national identity?" he asked indignantly.

For their part, Ajax responded enthusiastically to the invitation on Wednesday. "It is the opening of a special new stadium for a huge African audience, a meeting between two big names in international football and a defining moment for Kenya on the road to the Africa Cup of Nations," the Amsterdam club said. Bayern Munich also see the match as an opportunity to strengthen their ties with African supporters.