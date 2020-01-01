Andy Delort scores as Montpellier defeat Maja’s Bordeaux

The Algeria international sealed La Paillade’s triumph over the Girondins in Saturday’s French elite division clash

secured a 2-0 away victory over in Saturday’s clash, with international Andy Delort finding the net.

After bowing 4-0 at home to the last time out, Michel Der Zakarian’s men returned to winning ways against the hosts who played without inspirational forward Samuel Kalu.

The keenly-contested game produced no goals in the first half as chances were few at the Matmut Atlantique.

In the second half, the hosts stepped up their game, but it was the visiting side who took the initiative four minutes into the restart through Florent Mollet.

Mollet beat goalkeeper Benoit Costil from close range after profiting from a cross from Gaetan Laborde - who darted through the left side of the Girondins’ backline.

Although that goal woke Jean Louis Gasset’s side from their slumber, albeit, they were unable to get the much-needed leveller due to poor finishing.

In the 67th minute, Delort guaranteed the win finishing off a short run in the hosts’ goal area thanks to Teji Savanier’s near perfect pass.

Even after the numerous chances that came the way of Bordeaux, finding the net was their major undoing as they looked poor in the final third.

Delort, Cameroonian defender Ambroise Oyongo and -born Central African Republic Prospect Junior Sambia were on parade for La Paillade from start to finish, while Congolese forward Beni Makouana and South African midfielder Keagan Dolly were not dressed for action.

For the hosts, French right back of Ghanaian descent Enock Kwateng lasted all the minutes of the encounter. Algeria's Mehdi Zerkane who was handed a starter's role was replaced in the 62nd minute for French forward Nicolas de Preville. A minute earlier, Nigerian forward Josh Maja was substituted for Jimmy Briand, while Mozambique's Mexer, 's Youssouf Sabaly and Togo's Loic Bessil were unused substitutes.

This defeat places Bordeaux in 12th position in the French elite division having garnered 12 points from 10 games, while Montpellier moved to sixth with 17 points from the same number of matches.

23-year-old Kalu remains out of action due to injury suffered during the Super Eagles’ 1-0 defat to reigning African champions Algeria in a recent international friendly.