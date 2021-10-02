Cole: Play Aubameyang in ‘his right position’ and he will give Arsenal goals

Andy Cole has reminded Arsenal the only way to get the best out of their captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is to play him in “his right position.”

The 32-year-old Gabon international scored his fifth goal of the season for the Gunners last Sunday when they beat North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 at the Emirates and according to the former Manchester United striker, he produced his “best game” because he was played in the right position.

“With Aubameyang, play him in his right position – he will score goals. But you can’t have one of your best players playing on the left, chasing back,” Cole told Kelly and Wrighty Show as quoted by The Boot Room.

“You take away why you signed him. On Sunday, he played in his position. That was his best game for Arsenal for some time. He wants to do well.”

The former England striker continued: “Aubameyang has adapted his game. Now at 32, he needs to conserve his energy – as aforementioned – and be intelligent enough to use it wisely.

“At Dortmund and in his early time at Arsenal, he still had the legs to chase the channels, hassle lost causes and win the ball back.

“Now, he doesn’t do that – or he shouldn’t. He can initiate a press, but only when he has legs around him. On Sunday, he had that. The three behind him are a combined age of 63, in Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Emile Smith-Rowe. They can help Aubameyang press.

“But his best trait is his finishing. His goal on Sunday was a tricky one to finish; he made it look easy. Aubameyang is a different version, of himself.”

Last season, Aubameyang managed 10 Premier League goals for Arsenal from 29 appearances. This season he has managed two league goals so far, against Norwich City and Tottenham.

His other goals this season came in the Carabao Cup where he grabbed a hat-trick as Arsenal defeated West Bromwich Albion 6-0 at The Hawthorns to advance to the next round.

He will hope to continue with his fine run from the Tottenham game when Arsenal visit Falmer Stadium to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.