Andre Ayew: John Mensah was an exceptional leader for Ghana

The 31-year-old Black Stars skipper speaks about the retired defender's reign as captain of the national team

Andre Ayew believes Ghana have never had a more hard-working player than John Mensah.

The Black Stars captain, has described the burly defender, who earned 86 caps for the national team and scored three goals, as an exceptional leader.

“I don’t remember one game where somebody can say that John Mensah did not play well. Since I was in the Black Stars, I don’t recall,” Ayew told Joy FM as quoted by Footballghana.com .

“John Mensah was a different leader. He didn’t speak much. He was always calm in his corner but he spoke on the pitch.

“His performance on the pitch will make you understand what he is telling you. He had respect from everyone but mainly because he used to perform on the pitch when he wore the Black Stars jersey.”

In a recent interview, the 31-year-old Ayew, who is currently unattached after leaving Swansea in June following the expiration of his contract, has stated he is in no rush to decide his next club.

Ayew, who previously has been linked with a transfer move to Brighton & Hove Albion in England and former French club Olympique Marseille said on Monday: "There are a lot of things in the pipeline in various leagues. I feel that I have what it takes to play in the best divisions, whether it is in England or France, or Italy…I don’t have a particular place [for now].

“There are also offers coming in from the Gulf, the Asia side, etc…So I need to take my time and make the right decision for me, but also for the nation with all [Afcon and World Cup qualifiers] we have coming ahead.

"I will take my time, look at it very well, and hopefully, sooner than later we will all be clear on something because I know that my fellow brothers and sisters, all Ghanaian people are waiting for that with a lot of impatience."

Ayew joined Swansea in 2015 and he later returned to the club in 2018 for a second spell and in his last two seasons at Liberty Stadium, he managed to score 35 goals combined.