The Black Stars skipper spoke about leaving the Jack Army and what lies ahead in his future

Ghana skipper Andre Ayew has stated he is in no rush to decide his next club following his departure from Swansea City.

The 31-year-old is currently unattached after leaving the Jack Army in June following the expiration of his contract.

He was previously linked to Brighton and Hove Albion in England and former French club Olympique Marseille.

"There are a lot of things in the pipeline in various leagues. I feel that I have what it takes to play in the best divisions, whether it is in England or France or Italy… I don’t have a particular place [for now],” Ayew told Joy FM on Monday.

“There also offers coming in from the Gulf, the Asia side etc… So I need to take my time and make the right decision for me, but also for the nation with all [Afcon and World Cup qualifiers] we have coming ahead.

"I will take my time, look at it very well and hopefully, sooner than later we will all be clear on something because I know that my fellow brothers and sisters, all Ghanaian people are waiting for that with a lot of impatience."

Ayew first joined Swansea in 2015 and made a return to the club in 2018 for a second spell.

In his last two seasons at Liberty Stadium, he registered 35 goals combined, each time finishing as the club's top scorer.

"Honestly I think [signing for Swansea] is one of the best decisions I took in my career. It’s a place that I really felt at home. I felt that the people were always there for me on the pitch and off it," he remarked.

“The club, from the owners to the groundsmen, I knew everyone so I was at home. Being there gave me that feeling that I am free to express myself on the pitch or do things outside the pitch too.

"I had the confidence from everyone, that belief that you have to make something happen.

“The decision to leave one day was going to come, sooner or later. I wanted to get back to the Premier League to continue with the club. That was my first aim after I didn’t know what was going to happen. We all knew that if we didn’t go up, I would have to leave the club."

Ayew has also previously played for West Ham United, Turkish fold Fenerbahce and Arles-Avignon in France.