Andre Ayew: Ghana skipper encouraged to spend season with Swansea

Jack Army forward Baston believes the 29-year-old will boost the club's promotion hopes should he remain at Liberty Stadium

striker Borja Baston has urged international and club-mate Andre Ayew to stay with the Jack Army this season amid reports the latter wants a move away in pursuit of top-flight action.

Swansea are desperate to keep the Ghanaian at Liberty Stadium to help their fight for Premier League promotion in the English Championship.

Club boss Steve Cooper was first to call on Ayew to reconsider his decision, admitting the club have indeed received offers for the services of the want-away ex-West Ham winger.

"Andre is a really good player," Baston said as reported by Dai Sports.

“I’m really happy to play with him and I hope he stays here with the team and with me.

“I think we have a lot of high quality players here. The gaffer has a lot of options in the front line.

"He has Andre, me, Sam [Surridge], Aldo [Kalulu], Kris [Peterson], Wayne [Routledge] – a lot of good players.”

Ayew, who spent last season on loan at Turkish outfit , was re-signed by Swansea in January 2018 but the club's relegation to the second tier prompted a temporary move away.

He has been liked to former club as well as newly-promoted Premier League outfit .

Like Ayew, Baston's future at Liberty Stadium had been thrown in doubt but his latest comments appear to indicate a final decision in favour of Swansea.

Baston, who scored twice on Saturday, and the Ghanaian, who netted twice last week, are both expected to be in action in Wednesday's league encounter with Queens Park .

