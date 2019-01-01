Andre Ayew delighted with early season scoring form at Swansea City

The 29-year-old speaks about his exploits so far in the 2019-20 term

attacker Andre Ayew is excited by his scoring start to the 2019-20 season.

Two months into the campaign, the captain has so far netted four goals in all competitions, two in the Championship and two in the League Cup.

One such strike, fired home in under one minute in a 2-1 league defeat to remains his latest record.

“It’s really annoying when you score and don’t win the game,” he said, as reported by his club's official website.

“But it’s always good to score for this club.

"I’m happy to score at home for the fans and I hope there are plenty more to come.

“I also hope there will be more victories ahead of us – that’s more important.”

Ayew, with 10 season appearances in all competitions so far, has returned to Liberty Stadium after a loan stint with Turkish outfit last campaign.

He was heavily linked to a transfer away during the last transfer window.

Swansea currently are fourth on the Championship table.

