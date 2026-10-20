Michael Olise was back to his best in Bayern Munich's 6-1 Bundesliga win over RB Leipzig on Saturday. It was the perfect response to his "incredibly stupid" mistake against Viking Stavanger in the Champions League, when he allowed himself to be provoked and was sent off. A man down, Bayern then let victory slip away in a 3-3 draw in Norway.

"Yes, he made a mistake in Stavanger. But did you see him at the stadium on Saturday? He was on the receiving end of three or four hard challenges in the first half and didn't even wave his arms in frustration. Lesson learned, I'd say," said Germany's record appearance holder Lothar Matthäus at an event held by his sponsor Interwetten.

Matthäus then defended not only Olise but even the opponents who can only resort to fouls and provocation against him: "A Diego Maradona couldn't be stopped by fair means either," said Matthäus, one of the few players to keep Maradona reasonably well under control on the pitch on several occasions during his playing career.

How much does Michael Olise currently earn at Bayern Munich?

At times, Matthäus and Maradona were regarded as the best players in Serie A, and their sporting rivalry grew into a friendship. Now Matthäus is comparing Bayern's Olise with one of the best players in football history.

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That is another reason Matthäus wants Bayern to extend Olise's contract, preferably "immediately", on significantly improved terms. Despite a reported salary of around €13.5 million a year, Olise remains among Bayern's more average earners.

Bayern's extremely expensive squad partly explains that, as does Olise's standing when he joined from Crystal Palace in 2024 for a €53 million transfer fee: he was still considered a promising talent. He has since developed into a world-class player whom Matthäus believes has a chance of winning the Ballon d'Or as early as this year.

How Bayern Munich could finance Michael Olise's contract extension

Olise has increased his market value by "three and a half or four times" in recent years, according to Matthäus. He took that logic to its conclusion: "If you adjusted his salary to his market value, he would now have to earn 45, 46, 47 million!" With a smile, though, he conceded: "Uli Hoeneß will surely say now that I don't understand numbers. And no, Bayern don't have to pay 45 million, but I would extend his contract immediately by two or three years and give him a few million more."

With sporting director Max Eberl tasked with reducing squad costs, Matthäus also laid out how Bayern could fund Olise's pay rise: "Manuel Neuer will probably be gone next year, so Bayern will save €20 million in wages. You can give half of that to Olise and still save €10 million," said Matthäus.

What is the status of contract talks between Olise and Bayern Munich?

An early extension with Olise would offer Bayern another advantage. "Even if he doesn't see out the contract, Bayern will at least get a high transfer fee. Because the longer the contract runs, the more I can get in transfer fees. So extend it, add ten million, not a bad deal for Bayern and Olise is happy," said Matthäus. Bayern's hierarchy have already worked that out for themselves.

Bayern had wanted to extend Olise's contract before the World Cup. They have reportedly stepped up their efforts again recently and are willing to pay around €25 million a year plus bonuses. The Frenchman, however, sees no reason to enter contract talks yet. His current deal runs until 2029, and Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in him.