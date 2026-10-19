Kimmich's role came under scrutiny during the recent XXL international break. The Bayern Munich star played in the first Nations League matches under new Germany coach Jürgen Klopp, but then left the DFB's 44-man squad as agreed, despite wanting to stay. Other players then shone in his central midfield position, prompting Klopp to try to shut down the debate.

Hamann remains unconvinced. He does not believe Kimmich is good enough to hold down a central midfield place for Germany in the long term.

Speaking on Sky 90, he said: "Nevertheless, the current Barcelona coach (Hansi Flick, editor's note), the current England coach (Thomas Tuchel, editor's note) and the last Germany coach, Julian Nagelsmann, have all put him at right-back." Hamann questioned whether Kimmich was really "world-class", saying: "The most important position in football is central midfield. That's the engine room, where matches are won and lost. Three coaches with outstanding abilities have all put him at right-back. And now someone wants to tell me he's world-class in the middle?"

However, Hamann does not expect Bayern Munich team-mate Tom Bischof to overtake Kimmich quickly. He rates two other players more highly than Kimmich: "Bischof is a great footballer, no question. But I would be cautious about whether he is a player who can play in the middle. For me, though, there is no question that if we were playing a European Championship final tomorrow, Pavlovic and Nmecha would start in the middle."

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On the 31-year-old Kimmich's captaincy, Hamann concluded: "I think the captaincy question will eventually resolve itself because others will play."

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Hamann's former Bayern Munich team-mate Lothar Matthäus sees it differently. Germany's most-capped player used the post-match coverage of Bayern Munich's emphatic 6-1 Bundesliga win over RB Leipzig on Saturday on Sky to praise Kimmich. He called Kimmich an "absolute leader. Not just today, but for years. Anyone who is a leader at Bayern can be one for Germany too. And he is so important."

Matthäus hopes Kimmich debate will "gradually stop"

Matthäus also called Nagelsmann's decision not to play his "leader" in the right position at the World Cup a big mistake. He made clear: "He does decisive things. With his energy, his personality, his presence. With his sporting and footballing quality, he is indispensable to any team." He now hopes "this debate will gradually stop. He has everything it takes to play this role not only at Bayern, but also for Germany."

At an Interwetten event on Monday, Matthäus again backed Kimmich: "I don't know why he is being criticised. When people call for Nmecha and Pavlovic, without Kimmich, they're simply not ball machines. The way Kimmich is judged is not fair," Matthäus said. "For me, Kimmich is an automatic starter, and then you can play Pavlovic or Nmecha alongside him for Germany," he added.