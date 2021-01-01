Ancelotti airs summer transfer plan for Everton that does not rely on European qualification

The experienced Italian tactician is eager to bolster his ranks at the next opportunity and believes suitable targets can be indentified and landed

Carlo Ancelotti has been airing his ambition for the summer transfer window at Everton, with the Italian confident that notable additions can be made to his ranks regardless of whether European qualification is secured or not.

The Toffees remain in the hunt for a top-six finish this season and will be back in Premier League action on Monday when they take in a home date with Crystal Palace.

Looking a little further ahead and recruitment plans are already being drawn up at Goodison Park, with Ancelotti eager to see further investment made in a forward-thinking squad.

What has been said?

The Everton boss has told reporters: “We have to work hard to sacrifice to do everything to be in Europe.

“I think it could be a good step forward, it could be a stamp on our season which until now is good but it could be fantastic if we are able to reach the place to play in Europe next season.

“The squad we are working on in the transfer market, we are going to work to improve the squad. This is for sure.

“If we are to play in Europe we are going to improve the squad, if we are not in Europe then we are going to improve the squad the same. It doesn't change our idea.

“It will be important, the next transfer window and it will be important the transfer window the year after.

“We don't have a lot of things immediately. Here, we have to improve the squad.

“We improved the squad in the last transfer window, we want to improve the squad in the next transfer window and in the year after.

“I think with the last transfer window, we didn't spend a lot of money and with three or four signings, the squad improved a lot.

“To improve the squad we don't need to invest a big amount of money, you just have to find the right players.”

The bigger picture

The battle for European spots looks set to go down to the wire in 2020-21, with just 10 points separating Leicester in third from Everton in eighth.

Victory for the Toffees over Palace would see them draw level with Tottenham, Liverpool and West Ham in a tightly-bunched pack that sit just two points behind Chelsea in the final Champions League place.

Everton have worked hard to put themselves in that mix, bringing in the likes of James Rodriguez and Allan, but know that continental football will make them of greater appeal to those top targets being lined up for the next window.

