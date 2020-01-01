Ancelotti succumbs to worst-ever defeat as former club Chelsea thrash Everton

The four-goal thrashing meted out in London was the worst since a Madrid derby defeat in 2015, with his toothless team recording just three shots

Carlo Ancelotti has never gone down to a heavier defeat in his vaunted managerial career than the 4-0 defeat his Everton team suffered against his former club Chelsea on Sunday.

The Italian has lost 4-0 once before, in 2015, when his side were swept aside by city rivals Atletico.

Ancelotti, most recently with before his move to Merseyside, took charge in 109 games in all competitions in the Stamford Bridge dugout. He won the Premier League and during his time in west London.

More teams

Had the Toffees won Sunday’s game they would have been just three points off fifth place, which may bring football to an English club next season should be unsuccessful in appealing their suspension from European football. As it is they are now 12th in the table.

recorded a paltry three shots on goal in the match, their lowest total in a Premier League game since December 2017, against local rivals . Only one of their shots was on target, while Frank Lampard’s team managed 17 in total with 11 on target.

’s peppering of Jordan Pickford in the goal bore fruit, and their eventual 4-0 win was their biggest in the top-flight since defeating 5-0 in February 2019.

Mason Mount opened the scoring before the 15-minute mark with Pedro adding the second before half time.

Willian and Olivier Giroud completed the rout before even an hour of the game had elapsed.

0-4 - Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti suffered his joint-heaviest league defeat as a manager, with this equalling a 0-4 defeat against Atlético Madrid as Real Madrid manager in February 2015. Thrashed. #CHEEVE pic.twitter.com/5UkJyH8aGu — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 8, 2020

Mount’s goal was the 21st this season scored by an English player for Chelsea. Only two teams, , with 24, and , who have 31, have more goals scored by domestic products in the league this year.

Article continues below

The huge win takes Lampard’s men five points clear of , solidifying hteir place in the top four which looked under threat after a poor run of recent form.

Fourth place would guarantee Champions League football next season, with Chelsea staring elimination from this year’s competition in the face.

They must overcome a 3-0 deficit against away from home on March 18 if they are to progress this season.