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AncelottiGetty Images
Abobakr El Mokadem
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Ancelotti calls up a new player ahead of the Australia and India clashes

Australia vs Brazil
Australia
Brazil
Friendlies
C. Ancelotti
Vanderson
Australia
Brazil
Italy

Carlo continues to try different options

 Brazil crashed out of the 2026 World Cup in the round of 16, beaten by Norway. Now Carlo Ancelotti is rebuilding, and he's doing it with a heavily overhauled squad.

 The Italian wants a fresh start for the Seleção. He has handed call-ups to several new faces for the upcoming friendlies against Australia and India.

According to Foot Mercato: "The latest news indicates that Vanderson has joined the Brazil national team."

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 Ancelotti called up the Monaco left-back to replace Roma's Wesley, who is injured and misses both friendlies.

 It's another chance for the Monaco man to stake his claim under a coach still weighing up his options as he shapes a new-look Brazil.



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