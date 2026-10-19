Security tension across France in recent days has cast doubt over the staging of Tuesday's eagerly awaited clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona at the Parc des Princes in the UEFA Champions League. A representative of a French police union has called for the match to be postponed, fearing fresh unrest in the capital.

French media report that the union official, affiliated with the CFTC confederation, demanded the fixture be pushed back amid the fallout from weekend demonstrations. Some of those protests ended in clashes between demonstrators and security forces, raising fears of further trouble around a match set to draw thousands of fans.

French authorities, though, held firm. The Interior Ministry ruled out any postponement and confirmed the match will kick off as scheduled, brushing aside the union representative's concerns over the security situation.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez made his rejection clear, telling French newspaper "Onze Mondial": "There is no question of postponing the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, or other matches that may be held in the Champions League. The matter is settled."

His stance comes as the authorities keep a close eye on the fallout from the recent protests, which sparked tension in several parts of the country. In Paris, acts of vandalism and clashes with security forces were recorded, according to French media.

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Those events have reopened questions over the security arrangements for the European tie. A big crowd is expected at the Parc des Princes, demanding careful preparation to secure the stadium's surroundings and the areas where fans gather.

PSG and Barcelona meet on Tuesday evening in the third round of the Champions League league phase. No change to the date has been announced so far.