La Liga intend to file a complaint with the Disciplinary Committee over the assault on Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga, who was struck on the head with flag poles by a number of fans as he celebrated his side's second goal against Barcelona on Sunday evening, in the closing minutes of the Clásico.

According to Spanish newspaper "AS", the Clásico passed off in a largely calm atmosphere with no major flashpoints, but the attack on Camavinga cast a shadow over the night. Video clips doing the rounds on social media showed several Barcelona fans swinging flag poles at the Real Madrid man as he celebrated the second goal at the Camp Nou.

Some of them connected. Camavinga threw his hands up to shield his face from the blows, before his team-mates rushed in to help, moving him away from the stand and demanding the crowd stop.

La Liga confirmed they will take firm action after reviewing the footage. An official complaint will go to the Disciplinary Committee, which will decide the appropriate punishment for the behaviour that came from one of the stands behind the goal at Barcelona's stadium.

The league left no room for doubt over its position, saying: "The league maintains its steadfast commitment to eliminating any acts of violence or intolerance in Spanish football."