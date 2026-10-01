Cristiano Ronaldo's early exit from the Portugal national team camp sums up something that has long defined his career: his sense of his own importance has always swung between outstanding professionalism and deep self-absorption. This time, the latter has taken over again.

As captain, though, anyone leading a national team carries responsibility. Even when their own role starts to shrink, especially then. Coach Jorge Jesus recently sent Ronaldo to warm up against Norway, only not to bring him on. A player of Ronaldo's status was never going to like that. Storming off in a sulk because of it is another matter.

What follows will probably be the final loud act of his career with the Selecao, who would have deserved a far more dignified ending. Ronaldo could have accepted the coach's call, put himself at the service of the team and embraced his role as a part-timer with his head held high. Instead, CR7 has once again made himself the centre of attention.

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Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Portugal as an offended superstar

There lies the real tragedy of his exit: Ronaldo, who shaped Portugal for more than two decades, is not walking away as a great captain but as an offended superstar. It looks arrogant, selfish and, above all, completely unnecessary. His achievements for the national team are untouched by this. The goals and Euro 2016 will always be part of his story. But even a great legacy cannot save you from a foolish final chapter.

Elsewhere, Lionel Messi is showing what a different farewell can look like. Ronaldo's eternal rival announced at the end of August that he was retiring from international football. After losing the World Cup final, Messi drew a line under it and explained, among other things, that younger players deserved their place.

On 6 October, he will be given an official farewell match and an honorary doctorate from the University of Buenos Aires. The reason: Messi is an "example of excellence and humility". That is the big difference between the two. Messi shows how a legend ages with dignity, while Ronaldo comes across as a self-promoter because he is apparently no longer being given the role he believes is his.

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Cristiano Ronaldo's departure is the best thing that could have happened to Portugal

For all that, Portugal should breathe a sigh of relief. Maybe the team will as well. Ronaldo's departure is the best thing that could have happened to them. From a purely footballing point of view, it should feel like liberation.

Recently, Ronaldo has more and more often become a problem for the side. His pace is no longer what it was. His running power and his work without the ball no longer meet the demands of a top team. At times, his presence alone seemed to hold the structure back.

He can still be dangerous in the box and still decide matches with his finishing. But to get that out of him, something that has happened less and less often of late, Portugal have to shape their game around a player who can barely influence large stretches of it himself anymore. At 41, Ronaldo is no longer the force of nature he was in 2014. In Portugal, though, people still sometimes behave as if he is.

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New creative freedom for Jorge Jesus without Cristiano Ronaldo

That gives Jesus an opportunity he barely had before. Ronaldo's former coach at Al-Nassr can now build a Portugal side in his own image, without constantly having to explain whether Ronaldo is playing, and why, or why not.

Next comes an unavoidable fresh start for Portugal, one in which the hugely gifted generation around Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves and Vitinha can finally step out of Ronaldo's shadow. CR7, meanwhile, leaves as an incorrigible egocentric without decency and again shows that, for him, his own monument matters more than the good of the collective.

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