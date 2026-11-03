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Al Hilal v Al Fateh - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Translated by

An unusual goal: Watkins crawls towards Al-Hilal's throne with the help of "the magician" Koulibaly

Match
Al Hilal vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC
Al Hilal
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC
AFC Champions League Elite
O. Watkins
K. Koulibaly
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
England
Senegal

The English striker continues to shine

England's Ollie Watkins is climbing fast up Al-Hilal's scoring charts. The Saudi club's striker struck again against UAE side Shabab Al-Ahli in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Al-Hilal hosted Shabab Al-Ahli on Tuesday at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, in the fourth round of the league phase of the Asian tournament.

Watkins opened the scoring in the sixth minute. Kalidou Koulibaly won the ball back, dribbled past a Shabab Al-Ahli player and slipped it through to the English striker.

It was the seventh goal the former Aston Villa man has scored for Al-Hilal since arriving in the summer transfer window.

Next matches
ALI

ALI

Saudi Pro League

07 Nov 2026

HIL

HIL

ALS

ALS

ADNOC Pro League

07 Nov 2026

ALA

ALA

That strike makes Watkins the club's second-highest scorer this season across all competitions, trailing only Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves on nine goals.

In total, the England forward has racked up 12 goal contributions in 11 appearances for "the Boss" across all competitions, adding five assists to his seven goals.

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