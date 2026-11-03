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Al Hilal v Al Fateh - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Translated by

An unusual goal: Watkins crawls towards Al-Hilal's throne with help from "the magician" Koulibaly

Match
Al Hilal vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC
Al Hilal
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC
AFC Champions League Elite
O. Watkins
K. Koulibaly
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
England
Senegal

The English striker continues to shine

Ollie Watkins is climbing fast up Al-Hilal's scoring charts. The England striker struck again as the Saudi giants faced the UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Al-Hilal welcomed Shabab Al-Ahli to the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh this Tuesday, in the fourth round of the Asian tournament's league phase.

Watkins broke the deadlock in the sixth minute. Kalidou Koulibaly did the hard work, winning the ball, skipping past a Shabab Al-Ahli man and rolling it to the English striker to finish.

His second arrived inside the first minute of the second half. Watkins cleverly steered a Yusuf Akcicek cross past the keeper, doubling Al-Hilal's lead.

Next matches
ALI

ALI

Saudi Pro League

07 Nov 2026

HIL

HIL

ALS

ALS

ADNOC Pro League

07 Nov 2026

ALA

ALA

That strike was the eighth the former Aston Villa man has scored for Al-Hilal since joining in the summer window.

The brace lifted Watkins to Al-Hilal's second top scorer this season across all competitions, trailing only Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves on nine goals.

In total, Watkins has racked up 13 goal contributions in 11 appearances for "the Boss", adding five assists to his eight goals.

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