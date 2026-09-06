Real Madrid open their Champions League campaign against Inter Milan on Tuesday evening at the Santiago Bernabeu, with England's Michael Oliver in the middle.

Oliver ranks among the most prominent referees on the continent, and this marks the sixth time he has taken charge of a Merengues match in European competition. His record leans clearly in Real Madrid's favour.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" report that Real Madrid have lost just once in the five previous games Oliver has officiated.

The English official handled Real Madrid's clash with Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2022 UEFA Super Cup (2-0), Braga against Real Madrid in the group stage of 2023-2024 (1-2), and Olympiacos against Real Madrid last season (3-4). He also took charge of the Merengues' 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the quarter-final of 2025-2026.

One night, though, tied Oliver's name permanently to Real Madrid's modern history: the second leg of the 2017-2018 Champions League quarter-final against Juventus.

With the match drifting towards extra time and qualification hanging by a thread after the Old Lady's 3-0 lead, Oliver pointed to the spot in the 93rd minute. Benatia had fouled Lucas Vazquez. The decision ignited a storm.

Cristiano Ronaldo tucked away the penalty and sent Real Madrid through to the semi-final.

Juventus erupted. Gianluigi Buffon charged at the referee before seeing red, then aimed scathing criticism at him in the mixed zone after the final whistle.

UEFA punished the goalkeeper for his conduct, and Oliver became the target of a harassment campaign that the association itself condemned. The fallout reached his family. It remains a controversial and unforgettable chapter in his career.



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