Hamza Abdel Karim is having the day of his life at Barcelona. The Egyptian forward has landed in the plans of two different teams at the Catalan club for Tuesday's double-header against Aston Villa across two European competitions. He is set to feature for the youth side, Juvenil A, in the UEFA Youth League, while also earning a place in the first-team squad for the Champions League tie.

Spanish newspaper Sport revealed that Abdel Karim trained on Monday under Hansi Flick during the first team's final session ahead of the Aston Villa clash, before his name appeared in the matchday squad.

Pol Planas had also called the Egyptian up to bolster Juvenil A for the eagerly awaited meeting with the English side.

It is a remarkable situation. Hamza, born in 2008, has already turned out for Barcelona Atlètic as well as the first team since joining the Catalan club in February 2026.

His official debut under Flick came on 31 August against Rayo Vallecano, and he first appeared for the reserves in October.

The youth team face Aston Villa at four in the afternoon at the Johan Cruyff Stadium in the UEFA Youth League, while the first team host the same opponents at nine in the evening at the Spotify Camp Nou in the Champions League. That leaves Hamza at the centre of a rare scenario, wanted by both squads on the same day.

Both matches matter enormously for Barcelona. The first team sit eighth in the Champions League with 6 points, trailing Aston Villa, who are second on 9 after winning their first three games.

In the UEFA Youth League, Juvenil A occupy twentieth place with 4 points, with Aston Villa twenty-sixth on 3. That makes the clash vital in the race to qualify for the next stage, and turns the Egyptian forward into a valuable addition to Pol Planas's ambitions.