Serbia's Jan-Carlo Simic stole the spotlight in the Al-Hilal Clasico. The Al-Ittihad defender topped the player ratings across both teams on "SofaScore", finishing ahead of England striker Ollie Watkins despite the Tigers slipping to a 3-2 defeat in the eighth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Simic earned a rating of 8.4, edging just ahead of Watkins on 8.3. The Al-Hilal man had a hand in all three goals, scoring the second and setting up the first and third for Brazil's Gabriel Martinelli and the Netherlands' Crysencio Summerville.

Joint third went to Portugal's Ruben Neves, the Al-Hilal midfielder, and Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri, the Al-Ittihad striker, both on 8. En-Nesyri grabbed Al-Ittihad's first goal, while Neves managed no goal involvement.

France's Theo Hernandez took fifth with 7.8. The Al-Hilal left-back finished well clear of Al-Ittihad counterpart Fares Abdi, who propped up the list on 5.8.