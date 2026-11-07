An unexpected Moroccan name on the Paris list: Enrique prepares the surprise

Young Moroccan Younes Idder is on the verge of his first appearance for the Paris Saint-Germain first team. Spanish manager Luis Enrique has included him in the squad for Saturday's clash with Troyes in the tenth round of the French league.

Idder's name appears among the first-team players for the first time, a move that reflects how closely the technical staff have tracked the 18-year-old's progress after a run of impressive performances with the reserves.

The timing suits the Moroccan perfectly. Luis Enrique wants to rest some of his key men and hand the club's young talents a chance to shine, and that has opened the door for Idder.

Achraf Hakimi, meanwhile, misses the trip to Troyes. The technical staff have decided to rest him until the next international break, leaving the first-choice full-back's spot vacant and Idder's name on the list for the first time.

Next matches PSG Ligue 1 15:05 TRO

This is about more than a place in the squad. It marks the culmination of Idder's development through the Parisian academy, and a step closer to the dream of playing for one of Europe's biggest clubs, should Luis Enrique give him his chance during the match.

Idder already boasts an international record with Morocco's youth sides, having worn the shirt at various age levels up to the under-18s. He continues to draw attention as one of the talents on whom the future of Moroccan football is being pinned.

Troyes represents an exceptional opportunity. Turn a first call-up into a genuine debut, and the young man can prove he belongs among the ranks of Paris Saint-Germain.