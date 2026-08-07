Young Ivorian winger Yan Diomande has snubbed a serious offer from Liverpool in favour of Real Madrid, despite the English club being the closest to signing him when the summer window opened.

According to "The Athletic", the 19-year-old was initially keen on a move to Anfield and warmed to the Liverpool project. The Reds moved early, opened direct talks with Leipzig and were ready to pay 100 million euros to get the deal done.

Spanish coach Andoni Iraola stepped in to sell the player on staying, laying out the details of the technical project. His efforts fell flat. Diomande began to rethink his decision as fresh suitors joined the chase.

Paris Saint-Germain then entered the frame strongly and became, for a spell, the player's preferred destination. Diomande cooled on England altogether, convinced Liverpool were heading into a transitional season and hunting instead for a more settled project.

Real Madrid had endured much the same circumstances as Liverpool. Both finished the season without a trophy, and both changed their coach, with Iraola succeeding Arne Slot at Anfield and Jose Mourinho replacing Alvaro Arbeloa in the Spanish capital.

Seizing the moment, Real Madrid struck an agreement with Leipzig on a package that could reach 140 million euros. The figure blew past Liverpool's ceiling, knocking the English club out in the final stages and handing the Spanish giants one of the summer's standout deals.

Liverpool are now weighing up other attacking options. Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola sits top of the list of candidates to make up for missing out on Diomande.