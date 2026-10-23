"An Unbreakable Bond!" Barcelona's emotional tribute to Lionel Messi after historic Princess of Asturias Award win

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Lionel Messi just made history as the first footballer to win the Princess of Asturias Award for Sport individually—and Barcelona couldn't hide their pride in a deeply emotional message to their former superstar.

Advertisement

Barcelona has proven that they will never forget their greatest legend. Following Lionel Messi's historic coronation with the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sport, the Catalan giants released a powerful statement dripping with pride for their former star.

The heartfelt message from the club dropped mere moments after Messi collected the prestigious prize at the Campoamor Theatre in Oviedo. In doing so, the Argentine maestro cemented his legacy once again, becoming the first footballer in history to win the accolade individually.

Taking to social media, Barcelona’s official statement read: "Congratulations Leo Messi for the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports. Richly deserved recognition for your outstanding talent, which has left a lasting impact both on and off the pitch, making you a benchmark in world football due to your excellence, commitment to sport and solidarity.



Evoking the unforgettable history they share, the club added: "A highly successful career during which FC Barcelona was a key part of your life and story. An inseparable bond that forms part of the Club’s legacy and for which your involvement will always be a source of pride."

These powerful words lay bare the undeniable affection Barcelona still holds for a man who spent over two decades at Camp Nou, sweeping up every conceivable honor before his sudden exit.

Advertisement Advertisement

An unbreakable bond remains

For many Barcelona fans, seeing Messi collect awards in Spain brings back memories of the numerous league titles and Champions League trophies he helped secure. The club’s decision to issue such a detailed and warm statement highlights that the bridge between the two parties has been rebuilt following the friction of his exit.

Related Topics

LaLiga Matches Rayo Vallecano vs Elche FanCode

Racing Santander vs Espanyol FanCode

Valencia vs Villarreal FanCode

Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo de A Coruna FanCode

Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe FanCode

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis FanCode

Real Sociedad vs Levante FanCode

Barcelona vs Real Madrid FanCode

Sevilla vs Osasuna FanCode

















The affection reflects the seventeen seasons Messi spent in Barcelona’s first team after joining the La Masia academy as a 13-year-old. During that span, he broke almost every club record imaginable, and the Princess of Asturias Award acts as a formal Spanish recognition of that era.

This latest trophy is perhaps more symbolic than the many Ballon d'Ors he has collected, as it focuses on his legacy as a role model. The selection committee in Oviedo pointed to his humility and his charitable work alongside his footballing genius as the primary reasons for his selection. For Barcelona, seeing their former captain recognised for his human qualities as much as his technical skills is a point of immense institutional pride.

Advertisement

Legacy beyond the pitch

As Messi travelled to Oviedo to receive the award, it was clear that his impact on Spanish culture transcends the rivalries of domestic football. He is still an active player, which makes the recognition even more notable, as it comes while his career is still in progress.

Barcelona’s tribute effectively captures the mood of a fanbase that still considers him their own. By referencing the "unbreakable bond," the club is signaling that Messi’s departure was merely a physical one, and that his spiritual home will always be the Camp Nou. The sentiment expressed in the statement suggests that the club intends to keep his legend at the forefront of their identity, ensuring that future stars understand the standards he set during his time there.

Advertisement

The award arrives after a difficult summer. Argentina lost the 2026 World Cup final to Spain, and the aftermath brought petitions in Spain calling for the honour to be withdrawn. The foundation has kept him on its list of laureates. Even so, the Princess of Asturias Award serves as a moment of reflection for a player who has given so much to the game.