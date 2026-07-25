Old comments from Lian Diomande have come back to haunt him just as his move to Real Madrid nears completion. The young Leipzig player is Los Blancos' top target this summer.

Diomande once tore into the officiating during a match between his former club Leganes and Real Madrid in La Liga, claiming the Merengues always benefit from referees' decisions.

At 19, the player has edged close to a Bernabeu switch. Press reports indicate Real Madrid have agreed personal terms with him and tabled a 120 million euro offer to Leipzig, with negotiations moving in a positive direction.

He knows the Spanish top flight well. Diomande turned out for Leganes before his 2025 move to Leipzig, facing Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu during his final La Liga season in 2024-2025.

Real Madrid won that match 3-2, but a refereeing incident sparked fury from Leganes. The visitors demanded a penalty in the 94th minute after a clash between defender Raul Asencio and Diomande, only for the referee to wave play on.

Speaking at the time to the programme "El Chiringuito", in comments republished today, Saturday, by the Barcelona-affiliated newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Diomande made no secret of his surprise: "I don't know why the referee didn't award the penalty."

The player did not hide his displeasure with the referee's performance, adding: "I think the officiating was poor, there was no foul in Mbappe's favour, and the penalty we demanded was not awarded."

His verdict on the Merengues was blunt: "Real Madrid are always like this (meaning they benefit from refereeing decisions)."

Fans have shared these comments across social media over the past few hours, raising questions about where the Real Madrid management stand.