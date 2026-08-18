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Ahmed Abdelhamid

Translated by

An offer that shifts the balance: Al-Ittihad plans to snatch Emam Ashour

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E. Ashour
Al Najma vs Al Ittihad
Al Najma
Al Ittihad
King Cup
Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad
Al Qadsiah
Saudi Pro League
Barcelona vs Al Ahly SC
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Al Ahly SC vs ENPPI
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Egypt
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Al Ahly of Egypt announced earlier today that they are determined to keep their star Emam Ashour and will not discuss his departure this summer. Even so, the international midfielder's name kept dominating the headlines after a link to Saudi club Al Ittihad emerged.


Egyptian journalist Ahmed Abdel Basset revealed on X that Al Ittihad could snatch the Ashour deal in the final moments. He pointed to ongoing contacts aimed at preparing a huge new financial offer to convince Al Ahly to sell.



The Cairo giants had already rejected an offer from Turkey's Konyaspor, via an official statement, worth 4.5 million dollars spread over three years. They confirmed Ashour is not for sale this season.


Al Ahly's letter to Konyaspor stated that the club's management appreciated the Turkish side's interest but insisted on keeping the player, while leaving the door open to cooperation between the two parties in the future.


Turkish reports over the past hours spoke of Konyaspor's continued interest in Ashour, and even of the offer rising to around 7.5 million dollars. Al Ahly issued no new official stance on the news.


Al Ittihad's potential move gives the file a fresh twist, especially if the Saudi club decides to table an offer beyond anything previously seen in a bid to shift Al Ahly's stance before the market closes.


Ashour is tied to Al Ahly until the summer of 2028. He joined from Denmark's Midtjylland in the summer of 2023 and has produced standout performances in the Red Castle's shirt, as well as catching the eye with Egypt at the 2026 World Cup.

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