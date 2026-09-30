Germany will lose one of their squad before tomorrow's clash with Serbia, scheduled for Thursday at the Allianz Arena in Munich in the third round of the UEFA Nations League.

The man in question is Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck. He suffered an ankle injury on Wednesday, ruling him out of the upcoming matches against Serbia and Greece, though he won't need surgery, according to German newspaper "Bild".

The Germany international picked up the injury during light competitive training, just before the team's final session in preparation for the Serbia clash. Players had been split into four groups, each dribbling the ball between zigzagging poles.

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Schlotterbeck lost control of the ball and veered into another group, twisting his right ankle and falling to the ground clutching it.

He left the session and underwent an MRI scan. It confirmed that the new injury is not as serious as the one he suffered during the 2026 World Cup, and that no surgery is required.

Jurgen Klopp is still chasing his first win as Germany's new manager. His side drew the opening round away to the Netherlands (1-1), then suffered a surprise defeat at home to Greece (1-0) in the second.

Third in Group Two of the UEFA Nations League on a single point, Germany trail leaders Greece, who sit top with six. The Netherlands are second on four, while Serbia prop up the table with none.