An expert explains to Kooora: why did the Clasico referee refuse to award a penalty to Real Madrid?

Former Portuguese referee Bruno Paixao has explained why referee Juan Martinez Munuera waved away Real Madrid's penalty appeals against Barcelona in the Clasico.

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 at the Camp Nou on Sunday evening in the tenth round of the Spanish league.

Kylian Mbappe and Alejandro Balde tangled for the ball in Barcelona's penalty area in the 70th minute, and it struck the Barca defender's hand.

Mbappe wanted a penalty. The referee refused and waved play on.

Speaking to Kooora on Monday, Paixao backed the call: "I saw no reason to award a penalty."

He added: "Both players were competing for the ball, and the ball touched the Barcelona player's hand unintentionally. There is no infringement in this case."

The second flashpoint came in the 38th minute, when Marc Cucurella tried to halt Lamine Yamal and the young Barca star went to ground.

On that one, the Portuguese refereeing expert said: "Since this situation occurred in the middle of the pitch, where there are other defenders, the decision is a free-kick."

He continued: "This situation does not warrant a yellow card."