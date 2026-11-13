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On a night that saw a strong clash between Belgium and Turkey, the spotlight was not only on the winner, but on the young star who forced everyone to talk about him. Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, one of the best midfielders in the world, expressed his great admiration for the talent of Turkey's Arda Guler, the Real Madrid player, describing him as an "exceptional talent" with a bright future ahead of him.

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The Belgian midfielder was quick to praise the young Real Madrid player after a match in which De Bruyne played a pivotal role in his side's victory. He also hailed Guler's talent, pointing out that the Turkish national team needs to spread responsibility more evenly rather than leaning so heavily on one man.

Speaking in press comments reported by "Mundo Deportivo", De Bruyne said: "I think Arda gives his all for Turkey. I don't think it's easy for him, because many people look only at him, but Turkey is a good team. Maybe the situation would be better if other players took on more risks and responsibilities".

His words lay bare the enormous pressure Guler carries despite his age. He has become Turkey's number one star, the player fans expect to find a solution in every match. That is a heavy burden for someone still at the start of his career.

The Napoli man admitted that Belgium had studied the Real Madrid player closely in the build-up, drawing up a specific plan to blunt his threat. "Everyone knows he has to be watched," he explained. "We tried to focus on him more and shift the responsibility onto other players".

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Those comments confirm just how far Guler has come in a short space of time. He is no longer merely a promising talent at Real Madrid. Opponents now build their plans around him and devise special marking to stop him, the sort of treatment usually reserved for the biggest stars.

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De Bruyne went further, praising the Turkish player's ability and predicting a brilliant future. "He is an exceptional talent, he plays for one of the best clubs in the world, and he is still young, so he will continue to shine, and the rest of the clubs should take a close look at his performances," he said.

Such praise reflects the significant progress Guler has made this season with Real Madrid. He is starting to get more minutes, and he proves in every appearance that he has exceptional vision and the ability to make the difference, whether through decisive passes or precise shots.

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Early maturity is the phrase that fits best. After injuries and limited game time early in his Madrid career, Guler has flipped the picture completely. He has become one of the names the coaching staff rely on and a player his teammates trust on the pitch.

On the national team, De Bruyne's warning feels well judged. Turkey have a good group of players, but they need to share the roles better so Guler does not shoulder the burden alone. He needs help to carry the side towards big results.

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Many observers reckon praise from a player of De Bruyne's standing, a man who has faced the world's biggest stars throughout his career, is a powerful endorsement of Guler's gifts. It confirms he is on course to become one of the best midfielders in the world in the years ahead.

Caught between the praise of legends, the expectations of supporters and Real Madrid's ambition, Arda Guler faces a golden chance to write his own history. Can the Turkish talent turn this praise into titles and trophies, and prove De Bruyne right about his exceptional gifts?