An exceptional Moroccan night: Jassim steals the spotlight in the French league

Strasbourg are back to winning ways. They thrashed visitors Auxerre 5-1 on Sunday in the ninth round of French league fixtures, with Morocco international Yassine Jessim running the show. Two goals and an assist from the forward ended the run of negative results that had dogged his side in recent weeks.

Jessim stood out as one of the stars of the afternoon. He teed up Ivorian team-mate Martial Godo for the second goal in the 55th minute, then added the fourth with a left-footed strike in the 77th minute, before capping the rout with a header in the 85th.

Portugal's Dario Essugo had opened the scoring for Strasbourg in the 41st minute. Denmark's Conrad Harder made it three from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute, and England's Cameron Archer grabbed Auxerre's only goal in the 68th.

A man advantage helped Strasbourg's cause. Substitute Lamfia Diyopati saw red in the 74th minute, just 11 minutes after replacing Kevin Danois.

For Jessim, it was a return to the scoring charts. His last goals had come in the second round, when he struck twice against Lens, and he now has 4 goals in the competition along with 3 assists. Last season brought just one assist across eight matches.

The victory was Strasbourg's first in five games, a run that had yielded a single point and four straight defeats. They move up to 10 points, level with Auxerre in twelfth place.