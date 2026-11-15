An exceptional moment: American delegation passionately cheers on Algeria against Togo

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After the city of Lawrence in the state of Kansas gave an exceptional welcome to the Algerian national team and thousands of its fans during the 2026 World Cup, Algeria returned the favour by hosting a large American delegation on an official friendship visit.

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The delegation, comprising around 40 to 42 people from Lawrence and Kansas City, along with Elkader in the state of Iowa, arrived in Algeria on 9 November, at the invitation of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

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The American delegation turned heads at Algeria's clash with Togo on Saturday night. The Hocine Aït Ahmed Stadium in Tizi Ouzou hosted the third round of 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, and the visitors' presence carried on a friendship forged during the 2026 World Cup.

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According to the Algerian press agency, members of the delegation watched the game amid a festive atmosphere that reflected the bonds between the Algerian and American peoples.

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Seated in the VIP stand, the group threw their weight behind the Algerian national team as the hosts edged Togo 1-0.

They soaked up the atmosphere alongside the fans and belted out the Algerian national anthem before kick-off. The scene recalled the images that went round the world during the World Cup, when Algeria and their supporters got a remarkable welcome in Lawrence.

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Roughly 42 American citizens make up the delegation, drawn from Lawrence and Kansas City in the state of Kansas, plus figures from Elkader in the state of Iowa. Among them are the mayor of Lawrence, Brad Finkeldei, and the mayor of Elkader, Joshua Pope.

Joining them are the former American ambassador to Algeria, Elizabeth Moore Aubin, and the police services inspector in the city of Kansas, Megan Bardwell, as well as representatives of the University of Kansas and civil society.

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Before the match, the delegation visited the National Technical Centre in Sidi Moussa last Thursday. There they met the players and technical staff, a stop that let them reconnect with the squad their city had hosted during the World Cup.

Their itinerary also took in a number of Algerian landmarks and regions, among them the capital Algiers, Tipaza and Ghardaïa, all part of a programme designed to strengthen the cultural and human ties between the two sides.

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Lawrence had hosted the Algerian national team's camp during the World Cup. Hundreds of residents turned out to greet the players at the airport and threw themselves wholeheartedly behind the Algerian fans.

One image went everywhere: police officer Megan Bardwell dancing with the Algerian supporters.

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Members of the delegation voiced their deep gratitude for the warmth of the Algerian welcome and hospitality. The bonds built during the World Cup, they said, had gone beyond sport and become a genuine friendship between the two peoples.

American and Algerian media hailed the visit as a model of "popular diplomacy", crediting it with strengthening bilateral relations on both the human and cultural levels.

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Watching the Togo match ranked among the standout moments of the trip. A relationship born in the stands and streets of an American city found a new home inside Algerian stadiums, proof of how football can bring peoples closer together beyond the boundaries of sporting competition.